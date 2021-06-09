-->
  • June 9, 2021

VRTCAL Launches VAST Mediation

VRTCAL, a platform provider for mobile app developers, today announced VAST mediation as part of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

VRTCAL's framework provides developers with efficiencies at all levels, including software development, mediation, auction, and buyer connection. With VRTCAL, mobile app developers can streamline their entire ad stack and connect directly to advertisers.

"VRTCAL puts control back into the hands of mobile app developers and brands through high-quality tech and engineering that upsets the legacy structure of mobile app advertising," said Todd Wooten, founder and president of VRTCAL,in a statement. "With too many participants between developers and brands, the addition of VAST mediation equips developers with a complete toolbox of proven architecture, enabling direct relationships for a more connected marketplace."

