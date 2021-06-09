SpinCar Launches Sales AI

Following its recent acquisition of Pulsar AI, SpinCar, a provider of digital automotive merchandising software and data, has released SpinCar Sales AI, bringing advanced conversational artificial intelli capabilities via email and SMS/text to automotive retailers.

Sales AI helps dealers follow-up on every online lead submission and deliver instant, personalized responses to every shopper inquiry.

Sales AI leverages machine learning models and natural language processing to engage online shoppers in personalized two-way email and SMS/text conversations. It responds instantly to an unlimited number of inquiries 24 hours a day using the consumer's communication channel of choice. Direct integrations with manufacturer build data and dealer CRM systems enable hyper-personalized responses while streamlining sales rep access to customer interaction history. Automated calendaring and reminders increase consumer show rates for scheduled dealership appointments.

"Purchasing a vehicle is one of the largest transactions that many consumers will make in their lifetimes, and it's critical for dealers to do everything they can to build trust and confidence in shopper buying decisions. Sales AI ensures that dealers are able to instantly answer every question a shopper has about a particular vehicle of interest, while maintaining engagement with those who aren't yet ready to buy," said Devin Daly, SpinCar's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Too many dealers are struggling to see results from their digital retailing efforts because they haven't been able to digitally engage shoppers in a meaningful way. Conversational AI technology, together with enhanced digital merchandising, offers a critical foundation for digital retailing success, and we look forward to continuing our work with auto retailers to roll out these powerful new capabilities at their dealerships."

Early deployments of SpinCar Sales AI have generated meaningful business results for nearly 100 U.S. dealerships, with some seeing increases in lead conversion rates of up to 30 percent, according to SpinCar data.