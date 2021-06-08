Cisco Enhances WebEx to Accommodate Hybrid Work

Cisco today unveiled an all-new Webex Suite with innovations to serve as the foundation for hybrid work-at-home and in-office environments.

New Webex advancements include the following:

The all-new Webex Suite combines meetings, calling, messaging, polling, and events in one offering.

End-to-End Events: A complete events execution and management platform.

Audience Interaction Tools: Polling, quizzes, Q&A and more powered by Slido, i

Audio Intelligence, building on Webex's noise removal and speech enhancement capabilities, users can optimize speech for remote and shared workspaces through My Voice Only to eliminate background noise, including speech from people in the background, and solely focus on the main speaker's speech.

Camera Intelligence: People Focus, announced earlier this year, uses artificial intelligence to individually re-frame meeting participants who are spread across a meeting room,;

Next-level Devices: The Webex Desk provides a collaboration device designed for the desk at work or home.

Immersive collaboration experiences will also be available with modern touch interactions via RoomOS that connects workflows with less context switching?, as well as Webex Assistant Skills platform that opens up avoice-powered extensions to s integrate more controls, content and applications for Webex Devices.

Secure Experiences: Real-time data loss prevention for Webex automatically blocks and removes confidential information, preventing users from posting classified content rather than redacting or deleting content after it is posted.

Strengthened end-to-end encryption.