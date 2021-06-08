Cisco Enhances WebEx to Accommodate Hybrid Work
Cisco today unveiled an all-new Webex Suite with innovations to serve as the foundation for hybrid work-at-home and in-office environments.
New Webex advancements include the following:
- The all-new Webex Suite combines meetings, calling, messaging, polling, and events in one offering.
- End-to-End Events: A complete events execution and management platform.
- Audience Interaction Tools: Polling, quizzes, Q&A and more powered by Slido, i
- Audio Intelligence, building on Webex's noise removal and speech enhancement capabilities, users can optimize speech for remote and shared workspaces through My Voice Only to eliminate background noise, including speech from people in the background, and solely focus on the main speaker's speech.
- Camera Intelligence: People Focus, announced earlier this year, uses artificial intelligence to individually re-frame meeting participants who are spread across a meeting room,;
- Next-level Devices: The Webex Desk provides a collaboration device designed for the desk at work or home.
- Immersive collaboration experiences will also be available with modern touch interactions via RoomOS that connects workflows with less context switching?, as well as Webex Assistant Skills platform that opens up avoice-powered extensions to s integrate more controls, content and applications for Webex Devices.
- Secure Experiences: Real-time data loss prevention for Webex automatically blocks and removes confidential information, preventing users from posting classified content rather than redacting or deleting content after it is posted.
- Strengthened end-to-end encryption.
"Cisco's collaboration business is incredibly essential to our customers," said Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, in a statement. "With all the integrations the team has added—800 new features and devices since September—we truly have the most comprehensive meetings, calling, messaging, and event management solution on the market powering the future of hybrid work."
"To be successful in the era of hybrid work, organizations need to make sure their solutions are flexible, inclusive, supportive, secure, and easily managed on the back end by IT," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration, in a statement. "The all-new Webex Suite ensures everyone in a hybrid workforce has equal opportunity and voice."