ENACOMM Partners with DialAmerica

ENACOMM is partnering with contact center outsourcer DialAmerica to offer an expanded customer service solution to the clients of both organizations. Through the partnership, ENACOMM customers can supplement their self-service offerings with DialAmerica's as-needed agent assistance, and DialAmerica clients can implement any solution in ENACOMM's tech stack.

"DialAmerica is happy to enter this partnership with ENACOMM to help our clients who are in need of trusted solutions to round out the positive customer service experience we meticulously help to shape," said John Redinger, chief marketing officer of DialAmerica, in a statement. "We're committed to going above and beyond for every company we serve, and we look forward to providing ENACOMM customers with the same level of care and concern."

ENACOMM's tech stack includes the following:

"ENACOMM built its digital gateway to empower organizations to mix and match the best-in-class technology solutions that meet their unique needs," said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis in a statement. "Contact center outsourcing through DialAmerica is one of those solutions.

"Reliable, on-demand assisted service is invaluable for complex customer questions during periods of high call volume and after hours when an organization's core staff is unavailable. We're excited to complement DialAmerica's live agent services with ENACOMM's intelligent interactions technologies," Boukadakis added.