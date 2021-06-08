AVANT Partners with UJET

AVANT, providers of a platform for IT decision-making and a technology distributor, is partnering with UJET, a cloud contact center solutions provider. The partnership brings together UJET's enterprise cloud-based contact center with AVANT's ecosystem of trusted advisors. It also sees AVANT become a UJET Master Agent Partner.

"UJET's next-generation platform has the potential to truly disrupt our space and improve CX for our customers. This is the same type of innovation that drives the AVANT Trusted Advisor platform," said Shane McNamara, executive vice president of egineering and operations at AVANT, in a statement. "The combined capabilities of AVANT and UJET will provide our clients with a solution that transforms the customer experience to drive brand loyalty, growth, and operational-efficiency."

"UJET is passionate about disrupting the contact center and modernizing customer experiences," said Karen Bowman, vice president of global channel at UJET, in a statement. "The customer-first philosophy shared by AVANT and UJET helps enterprises around the world build brand trust and loyalty by delivering truly exceptional customer interactions."