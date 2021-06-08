Kenshoo Rebrands as Skai
Kenshoo, a provider of marketing intelligence, media activation, and measurement technology, is rebranding as Skai on the heels of massive investments into e-commerce, retail, and data intelligence and the acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence.
Under Skai, an AI-powered suite of data analytics products, including market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, and testing and measurement tools, all share a comprehensive data foundation that works together.
"This is a turning point for the world, and we are answering the call of our partners and customers by building a complete intelligent go-to-market engine that aids more aspects of the process from data to insight to action to validation and growth," said Skai CEO and Co-founder Yoav Izhar-Prato, in a statement. "Our clients have been asking for it—executive leadership, brand managers, consumer insights analysts and media specialists alike—and we're humbled to be able to deliver after seeing great initial results."
"Both Signals Analytics and Kenshoo have shaped strategies for Fortune 500 brands with our insights and applications informing billions in product innovation, positioning, and customer acquisition. As one entity, we can serve more of our clients' organizations while simultaneously simplifying things for brands and agencies going through transformational change," added Gil Sadeh, chief growth officer of Skai and former CEO of Signals Analytics, in a statement.