Kenshoo Rebrands as Skai

Kenshoo, a provider of marketing intelligence, media activation, and measurement technology, is rebranding as Skai on the heels of massive investments into e-commerce, retail, and data intelligence and the acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence.

Under Skai, an AI-powered suite of data analytics products, including market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, and testing and measurement tools, all share a comprehensive data foundation that works together.