Bambuser Launches Social Multistreaming

Bambuser today launched social media multistreaming, which empowers retailers to broadcast Live Video Shopping events across popular social channels.

The feature will amplify retailers' interactive shopping implementations, enabling them to capture large, highly-engaged audiences on third-party sites and drive them to owned e-commerce properties for engagement and conversion. Retailers can simultaneously stream live shopping events on their websites and Facebook via app integration as well as across other channels, such as TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube, that allow custom RTMP connections.

As the technology continues to be developed, Bambuser will add support for overlays, calls to action, interactive elements, and multichat. Activities, such as adding to cart and check out, will be completed on the merchants' platforms, enabling them to retain control of the customer experience and eliminating privacy and security risks.