SundaySky Launches Self-Service Video Offerings
SundaySky, provider of a platform for video-powered experiences, today launched its self-service Editor solution, which allows digital marketers to create and modify video experiences on their own using;industry-specific templates or from scratch.
Marketers can ensure their video content is always fresh and relevant by using SundaySky's platform to treat video as modular, easy-to-rearrange scenes or to modify video elements like text, images, font, and color for new campaigns.
SundaySky also extended its platform channel reach with a new Shopify app, which helps Shopify stores deploy dynamic and personalized video advertisements.
"Established Fortune 500 brands like Staples, UnitedHealthcare, Verizon, and Bank of America have found that video-powered experiences engage consumers with highly relevant and compelling content that inspire consumers to take action at scale," said Jim Dicso, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. "So, we created an easy-to-use solution that leverages expertise we've gathered from leading brands to empower more marketers to easily create emotionally intelligent video at scale. Now, brands can avoid the hours and costs of traditional video production while activating customer data and optimizing performance."
Related Articles
Zoom Video Communications Enables Business to Continue During the Pandemic: The 2020 CRM Rising Star Awards
31 Aug 2020
Enabling businesses to connect and collaborate remotely with customers and colleagues
SundaySky Launches Configurable Video
15 Oct 2020
SundaySky's Configurable Video to help digital marketers modify video elements.