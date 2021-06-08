SundaySky Launches Self-Service Video Offerings

SundaySky, provider of a platform for video-powered experiences, today launched its self-service Editor solution, which allows digital marketers to create and modify video experiences on their own using;industry-specific templates or from scratch.

Marketers can ensure their video content is always fresh and relevant by using SundaySky's platform to treat video as modular, easy-to-rearrange scenes or to modify video elements like text, images, font, and color for new campaigns.

SundaySky also extended its platform channel reach with a new Shopify app, which helps Shopify stores deploy dynamic and personalized video advertisements.