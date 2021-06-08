ZoomInfo Acquires Insent

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has acquired Insent, a conversational marketing platform that identifies website visitors in real time, uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and advanced lead routing rules to initiate real-time conversations, and increases conversions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Insent will now allow businesses to activate chat at scale and brings together ZoomInfo's business-to-business intelligence with Insent's A.I.-driven routing capabilities. The combined solution will be available in the third quarter as ZoomInfo Chat.

"Marketers spend enormous amounts of time, money, and effort to drive traffic to their websites, but only convert less than 2 percent of visitors into leads, an incredible inefficiency for teams," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The acquisition of Insent will combine chat with ZoomInfo's dynamic IP-to-company graph and insights. Marketers will be able to instantly identify previously anonymous companies that are on their websites, route prospects to the right account owners, and arm them with ZoomInfo's key intelligence about their buyers. As a result, they'll initiate real-time conversations that can yield significant conversions."

Powered by Insent's chatbot technology, ZoomInfo Chat will allow teams to conversationalize the buying experience. Teams can accelerate the sales process by identifying, routing, and connecting prospects to the right account owners in real time. They can also use Insent's in-line meeting scheduler, with advanced calendaring features,

Teams will be able to engage with visitors by using Insent's integrations within their customer relationship management platforms, marketing automation systems, and collaboration software. Marketers can develop nurtured experiences for prospects by surfacing high-value content to start building relationships.