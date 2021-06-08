Comm100 Launches Task Bot for SMBs

Comm100, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today launched Task Bot to help small businesses offer a fully automated 24/7 sales and customer service channel for customers.

Comm100's Task Bot embeds in company websites and takes customers through a decision tree of questions and answers until they receive the answer they seek or ask for additional help from an agent.

Common uses of Task Bot include customers asking about store hours, COVID-19 health and safety protocols and bill payment information. Task Bot can also be used for troubleshooting, appointment scheduling (through Calendly), and information gathering.

Task Bot is part of a broader suite of free Comm100 customer engagement solutions that include live chat, ticketing and messaging and a self-serve knowledge base. It is completely cloud-based and fully compatible with websites built on any platform, including WordPress, Shopify and Magento.

"Customer expectations are at an all-time high, fueled by large companies with countless customer service resources and consumer demand for instant gratification, and these expectations don't change when it comes to small businesses," said Jeff Epstein, vice president of marketing and strategy at Comm100, in a statement. "By helping small businesses automate answering their most frequently asked questions in a conversational format and gathering routine data via chat instead of boring old web forms, we are enabling them to deliver customer service 24/7 without further stretching their limited resources."

Task Bot is also available for medium to large business via Comm100's paid plan.