Cloud4Wi Integrates with HubSpot
Cloud4Wi, a provider of location marketing solutions, is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace following an integration with HubSpot.
Cloud4Wi's solution helps companies collect customer contacts on site and shed light on their offline behaviors. It collects customer contacts, including name, email, phone number, age, and gender, and customer offline behaviors, such as locations visited, date of each visit ,and related dwell time.
Through the integration, Cloud4Wi can feed data seamlessly and in real time to existing HubSpot accounts.
"Integrating with HubSpot is a big deal for us. It validates our role as a pioneer in location-based marketing," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and co-founder of Cloud4Wi, in a statement. "Given HubSpot's outstanding success in the marketing automation space, we are proud and excited to have achieved this integration and look forward to continuing providing our clients with the best options within our marketing technology ecosystem."
"Connecting with our customers after their visits in our locations is crucial to build a long-lasting relationship with them," said Alessandro Braga, chief development officer at Talent Garden, in a statement. "With Cloud4Wi, we are able to feed our HubSpot account with valuable contacts from customers that have opted-in, ultimately allowing us to reach them when it matters the most."