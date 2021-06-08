Cloud4Wi Integrates with HubSpot

Cloud4Wi, a provider of location marketing solutions, is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace following an integration with HubSpot.

Cloud4Wi's solution helps companies collect customer contacts on site and shed light on their offline behaviors. It collects customer contacts, including name, email, phone number, age, and gender, and customer offline behaviors, such as locations visited, date of each visit ,and related dwell time.

Through the integration, Cloud4Wi can feed data seamlessly and in real time to existing HubSpot accounts.