Toluna Launches Enterprise Insights Subscription

Toluna, a consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, launched Enterprise Insights Subscription, providing unlimited access to the Toluna Start platform, Toluna research experts, and consumer insights powered by the Toluna global panel community.

Toluna now delivers always-on insights at full global scale as a subscription that couples insights technology with real-time access to both research experts and consumers in a single platform.