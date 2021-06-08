Toluna Launches Enterprise Insights Subscription
Toluna, a consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, launched Enterprise Insights Subscription, providing unlimited access to the Toluna Start platform, Toluna research experts, and consumer insights powered by the Toluna global panel community.
Toluna now delivers always-on insights at full global scale as a subscription that couples insights technology with real-time access to both research experts and consumers in a single platform.
"For the past two decades, Toluna has remained squarely at the forefront of research innovation. Our mission has always been to democratize market research, making it available to more users within the enterprise; first, leading the creation of our online panel community, which has become the leading global panel; then, investing ahead of the curve to imbed technology into the research process with the launch of our Toluna Start platform; and now, with a transformational research model to empower brands to keep pace with the evolving consumer landscape," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, founder and CEO of Toluna, in a statement.
"Insights are the new currency in today's market, and we understand that when research is conducted project by project it often doesn't meet our clients' needs for agility and speed. The future of research must evolve to meet new market demands and enable insights anytime, anywhere. We are thrilled to deliver this first-of-its-kind solution that will help our clients solve contemporary challenges, define their investment strategy, and drive brands into their next stage of evolution," Petit added.