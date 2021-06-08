Sphere Partners with MessageDesk

Sphere, a provider of integrated payments and security software, has teamed up with MessageDesk to enable payment acceptance as a part of MessageDesk's business communications platform.

The companies' joint solution allows users to send payment forms through SMS and MMS messages and send click-to-pay invoices directly to contacts via text message. In addition, businesses can set up click-to-pay and click-to-donate campaigns directly within the app. MessageDesk will handle the collection and sending of the invoices and integrate directly with Sphere for secure payment processing. Businesses can also sync invoices with accounting software or create invoices within the MessageDesk solution and process payments through the integration with Sphere.