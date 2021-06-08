Sphere Partners with MessageDesk
Sphere, a provider of integrated payments and security software, has teamed up with MessageDesk to enable payment acceptance as a part of MessageDesk's business communications platform.
The companies' joint solution allows users to send payment forms through SMS and MMS messages and send click-to-pay invoices directly to contacts via text message. In addition, businesses can set up click-to-pay and click-to-donate campaigns directly within the app. MessageDesk will handle the collection and sending of the invoices and integrate directly with Sphere for secure payment processing. Businesses can also sync invoices with accounting software or create invoices within the MessageDesk solution and process payments through the integration with Sphere.
"Sphere's collaboration with MessageDesk demonstrates the strategic way integrated payments can empower companies to meet their customers where they are for greater convenience and results," said Ryne Natzke, senior vice president of growth and strategy at Sphere, in a statement. "By expanding functionality to not only send invoices via SMS but accept payment instantly, medical, field, and professional services now have the flexibility they need to streamline payments in a safe and compliant way."
"Today more than ever, companies need easy, cost-effective ways to send invoices and collect payment while customers have come to expect simple, convenient, low-touch ways to pay bills," said Clint Vernon, CEO of MessageDesk, in a statement. "Bringing together MessageDesk's communication platform with Sphere's world-class payment processing network in one simple, off-the-shelf offering, provides companies of all sizes a powerful new tool for building customer relationships and increasing sales while ensuring that payments are collected and accounts receivable are reduced."