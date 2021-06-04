iContact Acquires Moz

iContact has acquired Moz, a search engine optimization technology provider, to form a suite of SEO, email, and digital marketing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Since the beginning, Moz has elevated SEO as a critical strategy for growth and brand recognition. With this news, our mission remains the same. Moz should only innovate faster and more effectively for our customers," said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz, in a statement. "The shared focus on delivering powerful digital marketing solutions is a perfect fit for our brand, staff, and community. We are excited to begin collaborating on new solutions for our collective customers."

iContact and its sister brands, Campaigner, SMTP, and Kickbox, together operate as subsidiaries of J2 Global.