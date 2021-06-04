TouchPoint Launches Spring SaaS Platform Update for Acuity

TouchPoint One, a provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has released the spring SaaS update of its Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform with enhanced agent coaching and workforce engagement capabilities, upgrades to its compliance management and quality assurance systems, and new technology partner integrations.

"After more than a year of profound and disruptive change, the pressure for customer contact organizations to adapt, improve, and deliver for customers, employees, and stakeholders is as intense as ever," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, in a statement. "The latest Acuity platform release marks the culmination of the most creative and intentional product development we've ever endeavored. It advances the anti-cookie-cutter approach we employ to create smart performance management solutions that help our clients prevail in a truly transformative era of customer contact and care."

The latest Acuity software update equips supervisors, managers, and compliance personnel with tools to optimize processes and agent support for work-from-home, office, and hybrid teams. The key enhancements in this update include the following: