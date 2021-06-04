TouchPoint Launches Spring SaaS Platform Update for Acuity
TouchPoint One, a provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has released the spring SaaS update of its Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform with enhanced agent coaching and workforce engagement capabilities, upgrades to its compliance management and quality assurance systems, and new technology partner integrations.
"After more than a year of profound and disruptive change, the pressure for customer contact organizations to adapt, improve, and deliver for customers, employees, and stakeholders is as intense as ever," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, in a statement. "The latest Acuity platform release marks the culmination of the most creative and intentional product development we've ever endeavored. It advances the anti-cookie-cutter approach we employ to create smart performance management solutions that help our clients prevail in a truly transformative era of customer contact and care."
The latest Acuity software update equips supervisors, managers, and compliance personnel with tools to optimize processes and agent support for work-from-home, office, and hybrid teams. The key enhancements in this update include the following:
- Sidekick agent coaching system enhancements that help supervisors and team leaders plan, document, execute, and assess the impact of agent support strategies. The journal detail widget, introduced in this update, consolidates coaching and support records, performance targets, goal and task deadlines, and follow-ups.
- Acuity Mini Browser Extension with live notifications for task reminders, performance alerts, game updates, new messages, and more from Google Chrome.
- Compliance Audit System, helping compliance managers and support personnel review and audit customer communications for regulatory, client, internal, and other requirements. Automated workflows expose compliance gaps and improve coaching and training. Integrated alerts and notifications escalate call defects through authorized management channels in real time. Reporting dashboards provide audit status, performance scores, and data visualizations that heighten awareness of key metrics, analytics, and trends.
- Automated quality assurance integrated with the Sidekick agent coaching module
- Expanded strategic integrations that aggregate performance data across third-party, homegrown, and native systems from Five9, Convoso, Zendesk, Impact Workforce Solutions, Snowflake, Collaborationroom.ai, and more.