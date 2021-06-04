Quiq Integrates with Messenger API for Instagram

Quiq has integrated its customer engagement platform with the Messenger API for Instagram, allowing companies to respond to customer inquiries using both conversational artificial intelligence and human agents.

Customers can leverage Quiq's conversational AI platform to launch intelligent assistants to help acquire customers on Instagram, drive conversational commerce through Instagram Shops, and service post-purchase inquiries through automation or human agents. This integration with the Messenger API for Instagram gives agents a seamless workflow for handling Instagram conversations in the same place that they handle web, Messenger, SMS, Google Business Messages, and Apple Business Chat conversations.