Bynder Adds Dynamic Asset Transformation Capabilities

Bynder, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) solutions, has added dynamic asset transformation (DAT) capabilities to its platform.

With DAT, companies can generate responsive images optimized for websites and transformed on parameters like width, height, file size, or output format, to reduce load times, improve SEO rank, and increase engagement. DAT helps marketers meet their digital transformation and digital experience goals by making it easier to transform any digital asset automatically to enhance website performance and the visitor experience, while freeing them up to focus more on creating high value visual storytelling.

"Without creative content, there is no digital experience," said Paul Heiden, chief product officer of Bynder, in a statement. "The pandemic forced marketers to reckon with this reality, and rapid digital transformation became a matter of life or death for many companies. At the same time, meeting the increased demand for content often comes at the expense of originality and quality, resulting in a sense of digital sameness. DAT frees up time for marketers to get back to the fun parts of their job (creating cool and engaging brand stories and visual identities) while automating the customization process for assets based on where they're needed and when."