Enghouse Acquires Nebu

Enghouse Systems has acquired Nebu, a Dutch provider of market research and data analytics software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A principal offering of Nebu is the Nebu Data Suite of software and cloud services to provide a deep understanding of customer and community behaviors. The software includes a data collection engine and applications that provide multichannel, location-independent services that automate cleaning, restructuring, processing, and analyzing data to visualize results in interactive dashboards and reports.

Another main offering of Nebu is Dub InterViewer, a multimodal data collection application that operates in voice, online, mobile, and offline modes. Data collected from diverse sources can be processed, enriched, and stored in Nebu Data Hub, the central management platform. The Hub automates the entire research process, enabling its users to conduct analysis and transform data in real time into interactive visualizations that can be viewed in the Nebu Reporter dashboard or many other external analytics platforms.