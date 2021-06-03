Bizzabo Acquires x.ai

Bizzabo, a, provider of an event management platform, has acquired x.ai, propviders of a meeting and event scheduling tool. Financial terms were not disclosed.

x.ai automates meetings by generating compatible times to meet across time zones, sending follow-ups and reminders, and managing cancellations. Bizzabo's integration of x.ai's scheduling engine will help event participants make connections at virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

"We founded the company based on the mission of bringing people together to create impactful experiences," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "In 2021 and beyond, we're doubling down on creating personalized and immersive event experiences for attendees, speakers, sponsors, and organizers. x.ai's sophisticated scheduling and matchmaking technology will let attendees meet the right people at the right time."

By integrating with x.a's scheduling technology, Bizzabo's event platform will offer the following capabilities:

Meeting Scheduler, to allow attendees to schedule meetings with each other, whether in-person or virtual;

Bizzabo For Exhibitors, allowing companies presenting at events to find and engage their most relevant customers; and

Smart Recommendations for relevant content and people to meet.

"Personalized event experiences allow attendees to learn and share knowledge, and more importantly, build meaningful connections," Ben-Shushan added. "As professional events are being redefined with hybrid experiences, we wanted to find the best scheduling engine in the market to support these new generation events. And it's not just about meetings; there is a massive demand for personalization and matchmaking at events, and x.ai will serve as the technological AI backbone to do exactly that." "x.ai is an essential tool for individuals and teams across industries in more than 200 countries," said Dennis Mortensen, CEO and founder of x.ai, in a statement. "Over the last 18 months, we've seen many x.ai customers organically leverage our scheduling capabilities to extend the impact of their virtual and hybrid events. By joining forces with Bizzabo, we're able to expand beyond business meetings and put the scheduling engine in the hands of even more people."

In May, Bizzabo acquired Whalebone. That deal, as well as the x.ai acquisition, were made possible by a $138 milliopn funding round that Bizzabo announced in December.