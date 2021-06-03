Casted Adds Search, Videogram, and Engagement Features to Its Podcast Platform

Casted, providers of a marketing platform and audio and video podcast solutions for B2B marketers, today introduced search, videogram, and engagement features to help marketers escalate podcast content across all other marketing channels.

Casted Search is a search engine that transcribes and indexes every word in every audio and video file uploaded to the platform. It makes entire podcast libraries searchable, enabling access to specific conversational moments and content excerpts to use in marketing and sales.

Casted's new videogram feature helps marketers create video clips from their audio and video content and share them in social media, include them in emails, or use them anywhere that supports video and links.

Casted's Audience Likes & Shares provides marketers with more insight into the impact of their content, including identification of the moments that resonate with audiences and more metrics for measuring success. This content engagement feature allows listeners to like and share individual moments within podcasts. These likes and shares then tie back to the results of the episode and its engagement score and report.