Boomtown Launches CXMEngine

Boomtown, a customer experience management company, today released CXMEngine to help companies orchestrate customer journeys across existing systems.

CXMEngine was designed to unify disparate enterprise systems, even across partner organizations. It includes integrations with communications solutions and CRM systems, customer journey orchestration, experience management and visibility tools, knowledge delivery, and more.

"Speaking with enterprises, we saw an intense need for a platform that could help companies seamlessly deliver incredible customer experiences. The fact is, today's CRM platforms are remarkably powerful, but they can't do everything," said Alfred Kahn IV, CEO and founder of Boomtown, in a statement. "CXMEngine was purpose-built for the realities of today's enterprise IT environments. In doing so, we ensure the technology delivers real business value: customer retention, satisfaction, and above all else, experiences that drive growth."