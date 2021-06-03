Nosto Acquires Stackla

Nosto, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered commerce experience platform, has acquired Stackla, a global visual content marketing platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nosto will soon offer Stackla's AI-powered platform, enabling companies to do the following:

Automate the discovery, curation, management, publishing, and optimization of user-generated content;

Centralize all digital assets;

Leverage AI-powered content curation and recommendations; and

Build their own creator communities to grow content and customer loyalty.