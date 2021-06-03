Nosto Acquires Stackla
Nosto, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered commerce experience platform, has acquired Stackla, a global visual content marketing platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Nosto will soon offer Stackla's AI-powered platform, enabling companies to do the following:
- Automate the discovery, curation, management, publishing, and optimization of user-generated content;
- Centralize all digital assets;
- Leverage AI-powered content curation and recommendations; and
- Build their own creator communities to grow content and customer loyalty.
"As online shopping accelerates and we crave human connection, consumers increasingly seek the real and relevant user-generated content (UGC) they trust to help them make purchasing decisions," said Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto., in a statement. "At the same time, brands are struggling to create enough engaging and diverse content to deliver the types of authentic, personalized experiences consumers expect. By pairing Stackla's unrivaled UGC platform with Nosto's leading commerce experience platform, we can solve this problem for brands, giving them the ability to create more meaningful shopping experiences that drive results."
"Stackla's mission has been to help brands weave powerful customer stories throughout their marketing using authentic user-generated visuals," said Damien Mahoney, CEO and co-founder of Stackla, in a statement. "By joining forces with Nosto, we aim to transform the way brands interact with shoppers, offering inspiration, building trust, shortening paths to purchase, and boosting sales."