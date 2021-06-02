Zoho Updates Bigin, Its Small Business CRM Platform
Zoho has updated Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, with features that include a mobile pipeline view, customization features, public APIs, new integrations, and enhanced capabilities on mobile devices,
Other updates include the following:
- Improved usability with a customizable pipeline view that allows customers to rearrange their pipeline stages and rename default modules;
- Faster, actionable search, allowing users toreview search results instantly and take quick actions, such as field updates, sending an email, and adding a new note without having to visit the records individually;
- Greater extensibility, allowing users to connect with any third-party app;
- Native integrations with Mailchimp, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice, and more than 85 third-party telephony providers;
- Added contact center features, such as call recording, call transfer, and automatic queueing for incoming calls in waiting; and
- A mobile pipeline view that lets users sell right from their smartphones or an exclusive app on macOS.
"Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we are pleased to have helped over 7,500 of them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a promised setup time under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers," said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer of Zoho, in a statement. "Mobility is a crucial aspect which is often an afterthought for most SaaS vendors. I am happy to say that we have adopted a mobile-first approach with Bigin. Thousands of customers have taken advantage of our unique, industry-first unified pipeline view."