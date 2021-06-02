Zoho Updates Bigin, Its Small Business CRM Platform

Zoho has updated Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, with features that include a mobile pipeline view, customization features, public APIs, new integrations, and enhanced capabilities on mobile devices,

Other updates include the following:

Improved usability with a customizable pipeline view that allows customers to rearrange their pipeline stages and rename default modules;

Faster, actionable search, allowing users toreview search results instantly and take quick actions, such as field updates, sending an email, and adding a new note without having to visit the records individually;

Greater extensibility, allowing users to connect with any third-party app;

Native integrations with Mailchimp, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice, and more than 85 third-party telephony providers;

Added contact center features, such as call recording, call transfer, and automatic queueing for incoming calls in waiting; and

A mobile pipeline view that lets users sell right from their smartphones or an exclusive app on macOS.