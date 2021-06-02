ENACOMM Partners with REDi to Combat Fraud

ENACOMM is partnering with REDi Enterprise Development, a risk management software provider with a suite of lending, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions.

ENACOMM will provide communication channels for REDi's alerts to all of its customers' users, and ENACOMM will integrate REDi's fraud prevention technologies into its ViA and Fraud Control Module offerings. ViA (Virtual Interactive Analyst) is ENACOMM's analytics tool that features real-time activity tracking, reporting, monitoring, and alerting. The ENACOMM Fraud Control Module allows users to detect, track, and respond to fraud across any channel where ViA is deployed.

REDiVerfiy includes real-time, in-flight risk scoring and analytics, geolocation services, compromised card management, two-way transaction verification via text, email and outbound call, and more. REDiNotify allows financial institutions to deliver email, voice, text, and mobile app notifications. RediCardControl lets bank customers and credit union members control where, when, and how their card transactions are approved.

"ENACOMM shares REDi's commitment to significantly reducing fraud losses for our financial institution customers while improving the customer experience for their bank customers and credit union members," said Rodney Fuller, president and CEO of REDi, in a statement. "REDi is excited to solidify a mutually beneficial partnership with ENACOMM and reach more financial institutions with our fraud prevention and enterprise notification solutions."

With the partnership, REDi will also provide ENACOMM its APIs to enable ENACOMM to package and resell REDi's debit, fraud, and card control solutions.