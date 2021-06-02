Nimble CRM Partners with Reliance Network

Nimble, a CRM platform for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, partnered with Reliance Network, a website design agency and custom software developer for real estate brokerages.

Reliance Network helps real estate agents build designer websites and capture and nurture leads from various sources. Nimble helps companies create and enrich contact records. All communications and calendar appointments are automatically tracked and can be accessed inside agents' inboxes, mobile phones, and on the internet via Nimble's inbox and browsers extensions.

"We set out to locate a class-leading CRM for our power users that was easy to use, personal, and flexible. What we found was Nimble and its abilities to deliver business lead enrichment that turns every agent's database into a sales prospecting engine,"said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance Network, in a statement. "Reliance Network + Nimble is a joint effort to help every agent and team generate more lead opportunities, cultivate stronger relationships, and meet their GCI goals in less time."

Through the partnership, real estate agencies can unify contacts across platforms into one unified relationship manager enriched with business insights; enrich leads; access their CRM systems from email inboxes, social media, the web, or cloud-based apps; capture new leads from anywhere on the web and sync them with Reliance; leverage group email marketing, tracking, and analytics; create unlimited pipelines and hone in on reports to track the opportunities uncovered through Reliance Network; and access Nimble's Today Page dashboard to scan their sales pipelines, tasks, and calendar appointments and track priorities.