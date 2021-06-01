Astute and Socialbakers Rebrand as Emplifi

Astute Solutions acquired Socialbakers in September and today the two companies relaunched with a new brand name, Emplifi The new name reflects the company's commitment to empathy and amplification.

"Our brand Emplifi reflects our mission to help our customers better empathize with their customers and amplify their brand experiences wherever they might be," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Emplifi, in a statement. "Customer expectations are shifting fast, and brands need to be able to respond quickly with powerful, empathetic experiences. As customers turn to more social and digital means to connect, communicate, and transact, Emplifi is well positioned to help brands succeed today and scale for new channels tomorrow."

Emplifi today is also introducing the Emplifi CX Cloud, an artificial intelligence-powered platform with the following three core components:

Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud, which helps companies reach audiences and build brands with AI-powered tools to schedule, manage, and publish social media content across channels;

Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to reimagine the shopping experience with new ways to relate, connect, convert, and sell; and

Emplifi Service Cloud, which provides the tools to engage, support, and care for customers across the channels of their choice.

"Customer experience is the key to successfully competing in the modern digital market. One of the key outcomes from 2020 was that it exposed the real lack of digital transformation for so many companies when it comes to the customer experience," said Alan Webber, vice president for customer experience solutions at IDC, in a statement. "The brands that will be successful and thrive in the next normal will be the organizations that are able to implement next-generation customer experience technologies and tools that allow them to connect and engage through differentiated experiences with their customers in ways that build trust, loyalty, and long-term engagement."

As a unified CX platform provider, Emplifi enters the market with a customer base of companies like Delta Airlines, McDonald's, and Ford.