DRUID AI Partners with Ubiquity Technology

DRUID, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, and Ubiquity Technology, an intelligent process automation specialist, have teamed up to enable hyper-automation of business processes.

DRUID brings conversational capabilities to RPA robots from UiPath, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies automated tasks. DRUID virtual assistants can communicate and trigger actions with both attended and unattended robots. DRUID chatbots support natural language processing in more than 45 languages. The company also offers an entity-based data model and more than 500 pre-built conversational skills by roles, processes, and industries .