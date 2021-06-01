DRUID AI Partners with Ubiquity Technology
DRUID, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, and Ubiquity Technology, an intelligent process automation specialist, have teamed up to enable hyper-automation of business processes.
DRUID brings conversational capabilities to RPA robots from UiPath, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies automated tasks. DRUID virtual assistants can communicate and trigger actions with both attended and unattended robots. DRUID chatbots support natural language processing in more than 45 languages. The company also offers an entity-based data model and more than 500 pre-built conversational skills by roles, processes, and industries .
"Our goal is to support organizations in their digital transformation journeys, making them more efficient through automation. DRUID will strategically contribute to expanding the technology landscape, and together, as partners, we will be able to expand the hyperautomation service offer," said Frederico Reis, CEO of Ubiquity Technology, in a statement.
"The Ubiquity Technology line will complement our core product and expand our conversational AI footprint," said Simona Hurjui, alliances and channels partner enablement lead at DRUID, in a statement.