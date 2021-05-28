Atento Introduces the Virtual Hub

Atento, a provider of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services, has launched Virtual Hub, a command center for optimizing operations in telecommuting models. During the first stage of its deployment, the technology will allow for the management of more than 80,000 work-at-home agents supporting companies across several industries.

The Virtual Hub is available as an add-on solution for the Atento@Home solution. This remote working model allowed Atento to switch over half of its workforce to telecommute during the pandemic.

"Atento Virtual Hub is another step we are taking into transforming CX. Our clients will now have a single centralized point where they will be able to manage all remote operations of the team as a whole, from agent recruiting and training to campaign development, everything under strict security protocols managed on an agile way with a global approach", said Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's CEO, in a statement

The cloud-based solution offers high flexibility, is not limited to a specific location, and can be adapted to the client's operational needs. Everything can be coordinated online through advanced technology and real-time operational management that includes supervision, monitoring, and reporting.

Virtual Hub will also have biometric recognition, two-factor authentication, secure connection via VPN, information security controls, facial recognition for entrance, and operational alarm screens.