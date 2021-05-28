Convoso Launches ClearCallerID for Outbound Call Centers

Convoso, a developer of outbound contact center software, has launched ClearCallerID, a tool that tracks blocked and flagged phone numbers.

ClearCallerID monitors the health of the caller IDs used by outbound call centers by identifying when their caller IDs are blocked or labeled as a spam risk by telecommunications carriers. Convoso ClearCallerID also applies advanced predictive analytics to forecast the impact that blocked and flagged calls have on a company's existing key performance indicators.