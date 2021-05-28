Convoso Launches ClearCallerID for Outbound Call Centers
Convoso, a developer of outbound contact center software, has launched ClearCallerID, a tool that tracks blocked and flagged phone numbers.
ClearCallerID monitors the health of the caller IDs used by outbound call centers by identifying when their caller IDs are blocked or labeled as a spam risk by telecommunications carriers. Convoso ClearCallerID also applies advanced predictive analytics to forecast the impact that blocked and flagged calls have on a company's existing key performance indicators.
"Legitimate business phone numbers are getting caught in the web of call flagging and blocking that's intended to target scammers and nefarious actors," said Convoso's chief product officer and co-founder, Bobby Hakimi, in a statement. "This new feature, Convoso ClearCallerID, addresses the issue for our customers by delivering a significant enhancement to our existing caller ID reputation management capabilities."