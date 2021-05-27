Fast Simon Unveils SDK for Headless Commerce

Fast Simon ;today unveiled a JavaScript (JS) SDK for its Fast Simon AI shopping optimization solution.

With less than 10 lines of code, merchants can use the new SDK to integrate the Fast Simon platform with any custom eCommerce platform for control of retail functions like merchandising, search, A/B testing, collection filters, personalization, and visual discovery powered by machine learning and upsell and cross-sell product recommendations.

"Merchants compete on creative and engaging front-end shopping experiences that can rapidly adapt to new retail and consumer behaviors. There isn't time for tedious coding that slows deployment," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Our new SDK delivers the best of both worlds. Merchants and their creative agencies gain full control of the consumer-facing experience and a simplified back-end integration of the Fast Simon AI shopping optimization platform."

FastSimon includes headless commerce implementations developed in WordPress, Vue.JS, or React on top of Shopify, BigCommerce, or other popular platforms.