Punchh Announces 2021 Spring Release

Punchh, a provider of solutions for customer loyalty, offers, and engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers, has launched its Spring 2021 product and innovation release, featuring extended analytics and reporting capabilities.

The Spring 2021 Release includes a fully redesigned view of campaign performance, available in a single panel that offers expanded visual insights, a synchronized view of metrics across campaigns, a modernized user experience, and flexible components for increased extensibility over time as new campaigns are added and deployed. In addition, the redesign includes visibility into pre- and post-campaign trend lines and expanded email engagement metrics.

Enhancements to Journeys, Punchh's marketing campaign building tool, include a diagnostics log to track and analyze campaign events and expanded coupon functionality that allows restaurants to target guests outside of their loyalty programs with journey-based email marketing.

The Spring 2021 Release also features Liability and Activity Reporting functionality that allows marketers and finance teams to estimate and track loyalty redemptions over time.

Punchh also introduced an outbound data adaptor between the Punchh platform and clients' customer data platforms. This integration allows virtually any Punchh user data field to be exported to the customer data platform in real time so it can then be segmented to create highly targeted and personalized marketing campaigns.