Celtra Integrates Creative Automation with Pinterest

Celtra has joined th Pinterest Dynamic Creative Partner Program, enabling a direct integration with its platform and allowing companies to produce and distribute Pinterest ads at scale through Celtra's Creative Automation solution.

"We have a history of providing software for creative transformation for brands like adidas and Unilever, allowing them to drive business and brand growth through automation," said Eli Chapman, chief marketing officer of Celtra, in a statement. "With Pinterest, commerce and creativity have never been closer. As social selling continues to gain traction for brands across retail, e-commerce and beyond, this partnership is the perfect avenue to deploy content that drives revenue and connects with brands' audiences."

Shopify tested Celtra's Pinterest integration prior to its global release and was able to build a robust roadmap for testing, produce more creatives for testing, update creative assets, and manage all creatives from a single platform.