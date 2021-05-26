Foxit Launches Foxit Sign

Foxit, a provider of PDF products and services, today released Foxit Sign, an eSignature service. It also renamed Foxit PhantomPDF to simply Foxit PDF Editor, and launched new versions of its PDF Editor and PDF Reader solutions, introducing simplified user interfaces, PDF 3D support, additional search and search/redact options, and other features.

Foxit Sign offers the following features and capabilities:

Full eSign workflow that allows users to upload a document, create a template, add recipients, and send. Foxit Sign automates workflow, sends notifications, collects signatures from all recipients, and tracks progress.

One-time or reusable document templates that can be filled out and signed by a different set of recipients each time.

Support for 256-bit encryption, audit trails, certified completion, control of visibility, and email authentication