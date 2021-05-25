Reputation Debuts Reputation Score Portal

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management, today at its Transform '21 North America conference unveiled the Reputation Score Portal to provide at-a-glance rankings of businesses based on consumer sentiment.

The Reputation Score Portal uses vast amounts of consumer feedback data from online channels to provide a complete view of brand health. Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, the Reputation Score transforms millions of data points into insights from customer reviews, likes, listings, comments, clicks, and surveys. The Reputation Score Portal highlighting this information for businesses and their nearby competitors.

The Reputation Score Portal also gives consumers a complete overview of businesses, putting everything they would want to know into one place. It brings together unstructured feedback from social media, business profiles, and other third-party endorsement platforms.