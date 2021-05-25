Reputation Debuts Reputation Score Portal
Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management, today at its Transform '21 North America conference unveiled the Reputation Score Portal to provide at-a-glance rankings of businesses based on consumer sentiment.
The Reputation Score Portal uses vast amounts of consumer feedback data from online channels to provide a complete view of brand health. Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, the Reputation Score transforms millions of data points into insights from customer reviews, likes, listings, comments, clicks, and surveys. The Reputation Score Portal highlighting this information for businesses and their nearby competitors.
The Reputation Score Portal also gives consumers a complete overview of businesses, putting everything they would want to know into one place. It brings together unstructured feedback from social media, business profiles, and other third-party endorsement platforms.
"Hundreds of sites provide both structured and unstructured feedback about businesses, but to be truly valuable, that data must be humanized, so decision makers and consumers alike can make sense of it throughout their journey together," said Joe Fuca, Reputation's CEO, in a statement. "Delivering on our belief that feedback fuels progress, we are excited to share Reputation Score Portal so businesses can make sense of the data they collect every day, and their customers can have consistently excellent experiences."
