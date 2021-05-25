Mediafly Adds to ValueStory Tool Builder

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has expanded its ValueStory Tool Builder platform to include capabilities for marketers.

The ValueStory Tool Builder provides self-authoring capabilities, allowing marketers to create value marketing tools, such as ROI calculators and value assessments for demand generation, that integrate into company websites and marketing automation platforms for lead generation, capture, and nurturing.

"With the buyer journey becoming ever more digital and self-serve and buyers delaying contact with sales reps, marketing's role to engage becomes even greater. There is an opportunity for marketing to help create consistent value enablement across the entire customer lifecycle," said Isabelle Papoulias, chief marketing officer of Mediafly, in a statement. "ValueStory Tool Builder gives marketers highly interactive demand gen tools that not only capture buyers' attention more effectively, but also set the stage for future value-based discussions, resulting in more sales-ready leads."

The ValueStory Marketing tools can be connected to Hubspot, Marketo, and other marketing automation platforms to ensure leads and other key profile information, including results and a copy of the personalized analysis report, are properly captured in real time. Tool Builder is also available via Jumpstart ROI, Mediafly's accelerated value-selling program.