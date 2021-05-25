Dynamic Yield and Leaf Announce Integration

Dynamic Yield and Leaf, provider of an in-store customer engagement platform based on smart receipts, today announced an integration that enables companies to tailor products, offers, and messages at the point of sale (POS) and incorporate the purchase information gathered for deeper personalization online.

With this integration, stores that have connected Leaf's digital receipt technology to their POS systems can now surface Dynamic Yield's customer profiles for greater omnichannel personalization, both at the time of purchase and after.

The benefits include the following:

Bespoke offline experiences: When shoppers scan a QR code at the POS to access their Leaf Smart Receipts directly in the browser, stores can serve personalized products, offers, and messages via Dynamic Yield to encourage additional engagement following checkout./li>

Continuous channel engagement: Upon interaction with Leaf's digital receipt, once the customer lands on the website, Dynamic Yield can be used to further tailor the online experience based on offline interactions.

User signup and email campaigns: Users can leverage Leaf's process of collecting emails and feedback from the retail shopping experience and use it to increase and enrich their CRM databases to influence personalization across channels.

"Working together to combine Leaf's offline data and insights with Dynamic Yield's online data has enabled us to help our merchants personalize the in-store digital experience and provide a consistent and unique journey to each customer, whether in store or online," said Mitul Jain, CEO of Leaf, in a statement. "Our integration with Leaf allows us to unify data from these two unique purchase worlds and create a full picture of the customer journey," said Siva Gabbi, Dynamic Yield's director of strategy in EMEA, in a statement. "With it, our customers are now able to deliver on the promise of omnichannel, an expectation we anticipate consumers will increasingly demand to be met given the acceleration of digital adoption brought on by COVID-19."

Shoepassion has already been using the integration between Leaf and Dynamic Yield to increase offline retention and close the customer experience loop.