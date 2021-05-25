Stirista Launches Access B2B

Stirista, a provider of cloud-based marketing solutions, today launched Access B2B, a new division focused on empowering B2B marketing and sales teams.

Through a combination of data and activation platforms, the dedicated unit is fortified with an identity marketing and sales B2B platform. The B2B self-service platform, called Demand Exchange (DX), is a single solution to onboard and enrich CRM data, build addressable audience segments with Stirista data, and activate against them using B2B Display, ABM, CTV or email.

"The B2B marketing landscape has dramatically changed in the last 12 months with buyers' behaviors changing and business models rapidly moving to the digital world, so marketers need data-centric solutions that are simplistic yet give them the insights needed to connect in the right channel with the right buyer," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta in a statement. "As individual and corporate identities have morphed into one, our identity graph powers DX to help increase onboarding rates to tie offline data to online identifiers."

Access B2B allows B2B marketers to dive deeper to identify buying decision makers from an identity graph of 40 million multifaceted professional personas and more than 22 million individual business locations.