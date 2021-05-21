Ada Integrates with Oracle and Intercom

Ada, a provider of automated customer experience solutions, yesterday unveiled a series of no-code handoff integrations (known as Ada Glass) with leading CX platforms from Oracle and Intercom.

Ada Glass providers no-code integrations between Ada and leading CX platforms like Zendesk, Oracle, and Intercom. The Ada Glass API facilitates the seamless handoff, with context, between Ada bot and live agents for high-touch support, all within a single user interface.

Ada Glass automates administrative tasks, but when interactions are triaged to agents, customer information is collected and passed to them.