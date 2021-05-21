-->
  • May 21, 2021

Ada Integrates with Oracle and Intercom

Ada, a provider of automated customer experience solutions, yesterday unveiled a series of no-code handoff integrations (known as Ada Glass) with leading CX platforms from Oracle and Intercom.

Ada Glass providers no-code integrations between Ada and leading CX platforms like Zendesk, Oracle, and Intercom. The Ada Glass API facilitates the seamless handoff, with context, between Ada bot and live agents for high-touch support, all within a single user interface.

Ada Glass automates administrative tasks, but when interactions are triaged to agents, customer information is collected and passed to them.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Ada's Chatbot Available on Salesforce AppExchange

09 Feb 2021

Ada's conversational chatbot technology integrates with Salesforce Live Agent.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research