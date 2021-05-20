SightCall Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

SightCall, a provider of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Management capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be further enhanced through the use of AR and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that guides customers remotely through mobile devices, with video call sessions quickly initiated from a Dynamics 365 object such as a case or work order.

"This integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings about transformative potential to our mutual customers," said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall, in a statement. "We could not be more thrilled to offer this new integration, building on the unique strengths of our platform to improve customer service offerings with Dynamics 365."

Through features like smart optical character recognition, video session participants can scan model numbers and feed them directly back to the Dynamics 365 case or work order. They also benefit from an AR annotation feature that can annotate each step of the remote support process. Low bandwidth requirements, dependable HD photo and video quality, and compliance with data privacy regulations ensure maximum portability anywhere in the world.

"SightCall's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 arrives at a time of significant expansion for remote enterprise solutions," said Toby Bowers, general manager of the Business Applications Group at Microsoft, in a statement. "SightCall enhances Dynamics 365 to help our customers manage customer relationships and drive greater operational efficiency."

The integration has been well-received by SightCall customers, including Finnish conglomerate Metso Outotec.