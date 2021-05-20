Creatio Launches Creatio 7.18 at Its Live Event

Creatio, a platform provider for process management and CRM, released version 7.18 of its platform yesterday during its Creatio Live user conference.

Creatio version 7.18 features deep enhancements to its low-code/no-code developer platform,business process management (BPM) engine, and unified CRM to align sales, marketing, and service.

Creatio's updated low-code and developer tools now include completely revamped system design tools, extended functionality for analytics and reporting, external file data storage and other back-end functions for improved performance, and advanced configuration settings .

Key enhancements to the BPM Engine streamline the full cycle of process management and execution throughout all Creatio products. Improvements; simplify and speed up integrations, simplify file management and reporting?, and optimize process access management capabilities.

Revamped tools in Unified CRM enable companies to better align their sales, marketing, and service. For marketing, customization options for email and campaign management enable more targeted timing and tracking, and new social media integrations for Facebook and Instagram open new engagement channels. For sales, enhanced forecasting capabilities and Marketplace solutions help accelerate the sales process. For service, new support for WhatsApp and Telegram and chat improvements help reps respond to customer requests.

"Our core value at Creatio is acceleration. We understand that fast time to market is a competitive advantage for businesses today, and our goal is to enable customers to innovate with speed and agility," said Katherine Kostereva, founder and CEO of Creatio, in a statement. "To deliver on that promise, we are driven to excel and provide the best products possible through continuous improvement. These latest updates take into account user feedback and are designed to unlock maximum value of the platform and the results it drives for our customers."

Creatio also provides numerous vertical solutions, add-ons,and templates. This major release features updates specific to the financial services vertical, including AI-driven next-best-offer recommendations. Creatio has also released new solutions for different use cases and verticals, such as SalesAccel, an advanced mobile app for sales reps, and Keen Solution Sales, which helps companies sell to their B2C, B2B, and B2G solutions.