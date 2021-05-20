Drift Launches Fastlane and Sales Seat

Drift, a provider of conversational marketing, sales, and revenue acceleration technology, has launched Fastlane, which turns static web forms into real-time qualified lead generators that connect high-profile buyers with sales reps instantly, and Sales Seat, a sales productivity tool.

Fastlane takes content from web forms, scores buyers, and connects the best buyers with sales instantly or lets them book a meeting for a future conversation, all before leaving the company website.

"Using Fastlane on our Request a Demo and Product Tour pages has reduced the friction of meeting booking, resulting in a 35 percent uplift in the number of meetings in just three weeks," said Ashley Richter, senior director of demand generation and digital at Jobvite, in a statement.

Drift Sales Seat, meanwhile, collects intent signals from across an organization's website, marketing automation systems, sales engagement platforms, and CRM activity, identifying companies and the buying committees within them, so sellers know which accounts have a higher intent and who in the account is engaging. With this visibility, sellers can use the Drift Sales Seat to take action using chat, email, and video to deliver personalized messages. Sales reps even receive real-time alerts when a prospect is viewing their websites.

"Our enterprise sales team is gaining significant value from Drift Sales Seat, from the activity feed, to the email digest, to top target account notifications. They can interact with their top prospects and customers in real time," said Rod Weis, chief revenue officer at First Advantage, in a statement. "One of our reps grew his pipeline in the past three months, more than in the previous six months combined, resulting in $2.3 million worth of deals that originated via Drift."

Since releasing Fastlane and Sales Seat to a test group of early adopters, those customers have seen an 82 percent increase in meetings booked; a 77 percent increase in opportunities created; and a 67 percent increase in pipeline influenced, according to Drift's data.