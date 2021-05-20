Kore.ai Launches Japanese Version of SmartAssist

Kore.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence software company, has launched its artificial intelligence-powered contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution, SmartAssist, in Japanese.

Built on Kore's no-code Conversational AI platform, SmartAssist provides end-to-end call automation for inbound customer service calls through conversational interactive voice response, virtual assistants, and call deflection. Through a SIP transfer, SmartAssist deflects calls to appropriate virtual or live assistants. SmartAssist also gives customers automated speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS).

SmartAssist is backed by Kore's multi-engine natural language processing (NLP) technology to automate conversations with personalization and relevant context. It also supports omnichannel deployment and remembers the context when the customer shifts from one channel to another in the course of a dialogue. Also, when needed to engage a live agent on the call, SmartAssist passes on all the call history and caller details.