Mitto Adds Viber Business to Its Messaging Channel Mix

Mitto, a provider of communications solutions, has added Viber Business, a group messaging app used by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

Mitto customers can leverage Viber Business features, including text, images, files,and call-to-action buttons within both the Business Messages and Chatbot options available through API integration or via prebuilt Mitto dashboards.

"As borders continue to blur, nearly every business is now a global business and thus must continue to engage with their increasingly global customers on a range of channels and in ways that continue to drive value and loyalty," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, in a statement. "With the addition of Viber Business, Mitto is enabling these brands to expand their global reach and empowering them to have meaningful interactions with their customers. By adding this additional channel, Mitto continues to offer the deepest and most complete omnichannel communications platform that helps brands meet their customers exactly where they are in today's digital world."

Viber Business adds another channel to Mitto's expanding platform. Mitto enables brands to communicate with customers across SMS, including Verified SMS by Google, WhatsApp, RCS, and voice as well as Google Business Messages and its recently launched Conversations tool that helps companies manage two-way communications across all channels within a single, prebuilt, no-code platform.

Viber Business will be available through direct API integration as well as via Mitto's Campaign Manager and Conversations solutions.