Vungle Acquires TreSensa

Vungle, a mobile performance marketing platform provider, is acquiring TreSensa Technologies, a mobile ad creative technology company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TreSensa provides app developers with a suite of playable ad builders and fully customizable game-play ad engines through its cloud-based tools.

The TreSensa acquisition enables Vungle Creative Labs to expose years of expertise through platform-based creative technology and offer data insights and recommendations at scale. In addition, Vungle customers can now export creatives to run across all major platforms and channels