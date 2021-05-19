Vungle Acquires TreSensa
Vungle, a mobile performance marketing platform provider, is acquiring TreSensa Technologies, a mobile ad creative technology company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
TreSensa provides app developers with a suite of playable ad builders and fully customizable game-play ad engines through its cloud-based tools.
The TreSensa acquisition enables Vungle Creative Labs to expose years of expertise through platform-based creative technology and offer data insights and recommendations at scale. In addition, Vungle customers can now export creatives to run across all major platforms and channels
"For a long time, advertisers have wanted more access to Vungle's industry-leading Creative Labs team. The addition of TreSensa to the Vungle platform, alongside our recent acquisitions of AlgoLift and GameRefinery, further enables us to provide our customers with an essential destination for app growth and success," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle, in a statement. "As the app industry becomes increasingly complex and data-driven, our goal is to provide app developers with the tools and constant innovation they need to impact every aspect of their business. TreSensa's leading technology significantly bolsters our creative capabilities and enables us to develop even deeper and more strategic relationships with our customers. We are very excited to welcome TreSensa to the Vungle family."