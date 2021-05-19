ZoomInfo Partners with Snowflake on Data Delivery
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, is partnering with data cloud company Snowflake and joining its Snowflake Data Marketplace to centralize and streamline data delivery. Customers can now use Snowflake's platform to integrate ZoomInfo's company and business contact data into their technology stacks.
Joint customers can leverage prebuilt ZoomInfo data sets in Snowflake Data Marketplace or work with ZoomInfo's Data Services team to create custom data sets. They can choose from more than 300 data attributes to help them identify ideal buyers and then target companies based on firmographic details like revenue, employee size, industry, and location, as well as events like funding rounds, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, buying intent signals, additions of new technologies, and executive hires.
"With Snowflake Data Marketplace, we can not only deliver our updated intelligence more promptly, but also integrate our best-in-class data into Snowflake's single, integrated platform for seamless access across organizations," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Customers also leverage our data to solve complex business problems like buyer propensity modeling, sales territory planning, analysis of total addressable markets, and master data management."
"This partnership can deliver data accuracy with near-instant updates," said Chris Degnan, Snowflake's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "As a result, ZoomInfo's data sets can help enterprises develop their business intelligence strategies with exactness. Together, ZoomInfo and Snowflake can help companies improve their data delivery from the cloud and power their go-to-market motions more effectively."
Related Articles
MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake
25 Sep 2019
The integration connects MessageGears and Snowflake to improve access to live, real-time data for personalization and orchestration of cross-channel messaging campaigns.
Optimove Integrates with Snowflake to Provide Access to Unified Customer Data
11 Dec 2019
Optimove's Snowflake integration will offer improved data shareability, processing speed, and transparency.
ZoomInfo Adds AI to Go-to-Market Intelligence
18 Feb 2020
AI-powered tools, including Workflows, bring data accessibility and enhanced performance to go-to-market campaigns.
Snowflake Integrates with Adobe Campaign
20 Mar 2020
Joint customers can now analyze data from Adobe Campaign on Snowflake's integrated cloud data platform.
IPinfo Partners with Snowflake
02 Sep 2020
Users of Snowflake's data platform now have access to IPinfo's data set of customer IP addresses and geolocation information.
Leadspace and ZoomInfo Partner
18 Feb 2021
Integration gives Leadspace customers access to ZoomInfo's B2B go-to-market intelligence.
ZoomInfo Launches Partner Program
31 Mar 2021
ZoomInfo has established a partner program to accelerate companies' sales and marketing strategies.