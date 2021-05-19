ZoomInfo Partners with Snowflake on Data Delivery

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, is partnering with data cloud company Snowflake and joining its Snowflake Data Marketplace to centralize and streamline data delivery. Customers can now use Snowflake's platform to integrate ZoomInfo's company and business contact data into their technology stacks.

Joint customers can leverage prebuilt ZoomInfo data sets in Snowflake Data Marketplace or work with ZoomInfo's Data Services team to create custom data sets. They can choose from more than 300 data attributes to help them identify ideal buyers and then target companies based on firmographic details like revenue, employee size, industry, and location, as well as events like funding rounds, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, buying intent signals, additions of new technologies, and executive hires.