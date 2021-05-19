Lessonly Launches Skills for Coaching at Scale

Lessonly, a provider of training, coaching, and enablement solutions for front-line teams, has launched Lessonly Skills, which makes it possible to deliver custom coaching when reps need it most.

Lessonly Skills empowers company leaders to do the following:

Understand each rep's skills through reflection, observation, and metrics, all in one place;

Uncover opportunities for relevant coaching and provide feedback and support when reps need it most; and

Build personalized coaching plans with reps to track progress, assign tasks, and achieve business outcomes.