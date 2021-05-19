Lessonly Launches Skills for Coaching at Scale
Lessonly, a provider of training, coaching, and enablement solutions for front-line teams, has launched Lessonly Skills, which makes it possible to deliver custom coaching when reps need it most.
Lessonly Skills empowers company leaders to do the following:
- Understand each rep's skills through reflection, observation, and metrics, all in one place;
- Uncover opportunities for relevant coaching and provide feedback and support when reps need it most; and
- Build personalized coaching plans with reps to track progress, assign tasks, and achieve business outcomes.
"We noticed our customers use spreadsheets to track skill development and make personalized coaching plans," said Lessonly CEO Max Yoder in a statement. "When we told them we were building Skills, they were thrilled. This is crucial stuff, and it deserves dedicated software."