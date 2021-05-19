TextIQ Launches TextIQ for Privacy

Data company Text IQ has launched Text IQ for Privacy, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that identifies and categorizes personal and sensitive information hidden in enterprise data.

Text IQ for Privacy will enable companies to proactively manage personal information, particularly sensitive information hidden in large unstructured data sets.

"What sets us apart is the ability of Text IQ for Privacy to accurately identify personal and sensitive data equally well from structured and unstructured sources," said Apoorv Agarwal, Text IQ's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Most solutions available now can find relevant data from within structured sources. But finding it from within unstructured sources—80 percent of today's enterprise data—is a much higher hill to climb. Another exceptional feature is the speed. We empower companies to move at the velocity they need when responding to data requests and breaches."

Text IQ for Privacy relies on adaptive AI that incorporates a human-centric Socio-Linguistic Hypergraph. It includes the following capabilities:

Data Categorization, to identify sensitive information and eliminate manual data mapping;

Discovery & Redaction, to identify personal information and reduce disclosure risk;

Data Breach Response, to automatically deduplicate and associate data to entities; and

DSAR Fulfillment Automation, to meet aggressive request deadlines and reduce manual review.