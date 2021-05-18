VOXOX Updates Its User Interface, Virtual Assistant, and Test Marketing Features

VOXOX, a provider of communications platforms for businesses, has updated the user interface and product features for its SMS and voice automation solutions. With the new user interface, VOXOX has put both voice and text product offerings on one all-inclusive app.

"Making the complex easy to use and accessible for all was a top priority in Q2 while also making room for our soon-to-be-released AI chatbot, contacts, and CRM integrations. This update reduces clicks and brings the most used tools front and center while making them affordable and easy to use for a microbusiness owner," said Ed Mallory, executive vice president of product development at VOXOX, in a statement.

VOXOX also updated its Virtual Receptionist solution to allow businesses to automatically answer, route, and manage calls. with support in more than 30 languages. VOXOX also created automations so callers can opt-in to receive automated text messages with relevant information, such as business hours and promotional links or coupons.

VOXOX's text marketing feature has also been updated with an Auto-Response tool that automatically triggers reply texts based on a set list of words as well as the integration of text-based drip campaigns that send a series of automated text messages when a new contact joins a subscriber list.