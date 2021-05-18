Twilio to Acquire Zipwhip for $850 Million

Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, will acquire Zipwhip, a provider of toll-free business texting technology, for approximately $850 million.

Zipwhip's business texting platform enables companies to reach their customers through SMS and text-enable their existing toll-free phone numbers.

"Messaging is becoming a preferred way for consumers to engage with brands, therefore it's critical to provide multiple messaging options," said Simon Khalaf, senior vice president and general manager of the Twilio Communications Platform, in a statement. "By bringing together the world's leading cloud communications platform and a trusted partner in the messaging ecosystem, we have the ability to deliver more secure, high-quality toll-free traffic at scale. We are thrilled to welcome Zipwhip to the Twilio team as we continue our journey to become the world's leading customer engagement platform trusted by developers and companies globally."

"Twilio and Zipwhip share a vision for the future of business messaging and its growing role within customer engagement," said John Lauer, CEO and co-founder of Zipwhip, in a statement. "Zipwhip's goal is to make sure every business we serve can text their customers using their existing business phone numbers and, together, we have a unique opportunity to elevate the customer experience, helping brands better communicate via a trusted and growing channel that's been proven to drive long-term customer satisfaction."