SugarCRM Adds SugarPredict to Sugar Market

SugarCRM today brought SugarPredict to its Sugar Market marketing automation software to facilitate lead qualification and prioritization through artificial intelligence-powered predictive lead scoring.

SugarPredict provides predictive lead scoring using AI to analyze engagement and conversion data from Sugar Market. It was previously only available in Sugar Sell.

"Extending SugarPredict to marketing automation is another proof point for our value proposition of letting the platform do the work. Talking with companies from manufacturing to financial services, we hear the same frustrations again and again about the high maintenance required by their CRM. Our industry is supposed to make the customer experience easier to manage with technology. It's time to make customer experience technology easier to manage too," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement.

"Our business is focused on optimizing real estate data analytics to empower real estate professionals to make better business decisions and improve agent success. So, when Sugar embedded AI technology right into our CRM, it grabbed our attention," said Brant Myers, client services manager at Terradatum, in a statement. "We are excited about the potential to increase predictability and to accelerate deal velocity through the pipeline with SugarPredict."

Joe DiLeo, vice president of business technology at Positive Promotions, added: "As our team adapts to major changes in the landscapes of marketing and lead acquisition over the last year, we believe the new AI models for Sugar Market are very compelling and will help us efficiently leverage our existing customer base as well as calibrate our efforts to capture new opportunities. Insights into behavior will allow us to streamline customer experience and offerings to better meet demand and drive the right kind of business growth."